Analysts Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 150.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

