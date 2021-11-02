Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $25.40

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 236,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 11,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,998. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $251.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

