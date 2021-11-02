Analysts Set Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) PT at GBX 175.33

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

PHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primary Health Properties stock remained flat at $GBX 151.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Thursday. 4,894,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

