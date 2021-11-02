Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $37.14

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

