Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $8.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.59.

Mastercard stock opened at $334.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.14. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

