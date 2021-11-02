Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report sales of $492.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.60 million and the lowest is $478.77 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $281.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. 383,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,948. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

