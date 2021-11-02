Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.