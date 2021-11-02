Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $3.90 EPS

Analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.06. Signature Bank reported earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

SBNY stock opened at $311.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $317.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

