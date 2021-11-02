Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $4,282,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,431. RadNet has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

