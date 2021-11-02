Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PHM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,809. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. State Street Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

