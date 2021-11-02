Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

