Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $128.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 1,328,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $72.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,406,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

