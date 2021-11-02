Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,107. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

