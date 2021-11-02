Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Argus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 521,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 127.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,974 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 156,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

