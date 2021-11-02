Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Solar reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,360,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Solar by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in First Solar by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in First Solar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.07. 73,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,209. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.