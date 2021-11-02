Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $3.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

ADBE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $640.51. 42,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,194. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.22 and its 200 day moving average is $583.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 5,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

