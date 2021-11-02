Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.88 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $388.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.87 million to $422.20 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,122. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

