Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

