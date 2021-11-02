Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 706,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,230. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

