Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post sales of $44.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $122.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

