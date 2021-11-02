Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

