Amundi Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,046 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

LPX opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

