Amundi Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 562,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,831,000. Amundi owned about 0.33% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.