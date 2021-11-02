Amundi Purchases Shares of 217,245 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,000. Amundi owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

