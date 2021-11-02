Amundi Makes New $18.39 Million Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Amundi purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,985,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

