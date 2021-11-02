Amundi Invests $19.25 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,254,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $434.82 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $445.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.20. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

