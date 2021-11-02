Amundi Acquires Shares of 819,052 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 819,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.27% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

