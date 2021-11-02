Amundi Acquires New Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 891,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.