Amundi Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 141,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

