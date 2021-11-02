Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 197.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 68,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,716,105,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 150,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 116,132 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,900 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

