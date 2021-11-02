AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMN opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $123.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

