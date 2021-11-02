AMLT Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $133,265.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00220982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

