Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

AMGN traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.26. 3,324,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.54. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

