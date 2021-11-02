Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.
AMGN traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.26. 3,324,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.54. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.13.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.