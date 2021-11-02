Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $16.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

