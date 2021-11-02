AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$4.780 EPS.

NYSE AME traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,794. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

