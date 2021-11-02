Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 35.2% in October

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amesite stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,050. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

