Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 35.2% in October

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Amesite stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,050. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

