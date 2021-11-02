Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

