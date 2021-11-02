Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.25 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.57 and a 200 day moving average of $263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

