Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 368.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 118,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of D opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

