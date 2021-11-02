Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57.

