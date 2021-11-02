Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 7,367 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,414.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

