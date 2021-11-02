Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $5.75. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $4.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $24.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,718 shares of company stock worth $13,108,242. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $161.94 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

