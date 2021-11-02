American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.08. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.