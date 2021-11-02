American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of AWR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.74. 255,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07.

Get American States Water alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American States Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of American States Water worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About American States Water

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.