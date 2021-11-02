American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $336.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $39,560,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. 1,936,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

