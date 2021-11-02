Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. 817,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.