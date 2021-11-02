Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.46 million.Ameresco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.390-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $85.85. 605,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $86.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

