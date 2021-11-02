Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

