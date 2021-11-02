AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $43.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

