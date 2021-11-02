Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,385.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.