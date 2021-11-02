Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,385.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.